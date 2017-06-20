Honeywell has won a contract to supply its GoDirect Connected Maintenance program, which uses aircraft connectivity and big data analytics to predict when parts need to be repaired or replaced, across Cathay Pacific’s Airbus A330 fleet, the US company said at the Paris Air Show.

The airline had been using the technology in a trial program which showed it can reduce inoperative systems by up to 35%, cutting maintenance costs, delays and aircraft downtime.

"We were able to predict with a 99% success rate when a part was going to have a failure," Kristin Slyker, Honeywell's vice president, Connected Aircraft, Honeywell Aerospace, told Aviation Week.

Honeywell’s GoDirect Connected Maintenance program for the company’s auxiliary power units (APUs) will be outfitted on more than 60 of Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon’s Airbus A330s.

“The aviation industry is going through a digital transformation sparked by the use of big data analytics and the Internet of Things. Honeywell is combining its mechanical heritage with access to better connectivity to help airlines achieve more predictive maintenance operations,” said

Brian Davis, vice president, airlines, Asia Pacific, Honeywell Aerospace. “During the trial, Honeywell’s GoDirect Connected Maintenance saved Cathay Pacific several hundred thousand dollars in operational and reactive maintenance costs per aircraft, and reduced APU-related delay minutes by 51%.”

In May, Honeywell signed up Hainan Airlines as its first airline customer for GoDirect, agreeing to fit its existing fleet of more than 50 Airbus A330s with the service as well as its future fleet of more than 40 A330s.

Cathay Pacific is also considering extending the GoDirect Connected Maintenance program to the airline’s fleet of Boeing B777s, Honeywell said.