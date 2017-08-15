Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company (HAECO) has reported a 68.7% fall in profit for the first half of 2017. The company posted results of HK$348 million ($44.4 million) in H1, down from HK$1.1 billion in the same period last year. 2016’s H1 results included a HK$805 million gain after the divestment of its Hong Kong Aero Engine Services in Singapore Aero Engine Services. However, HAECO fared better in its half-year revenues, which totalled HK$ 7.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of ...
