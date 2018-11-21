HAECO Cabin Solutions has announced engineering expansion plans following successful customer growth on its Vector Premium and Vector Economy seating platforms. The company plans to expand its seating engineering and product development facilities in Greensboro, North Carolina, as well as add local staff. According to Doug Rasmussen, president and group director, HAECO Cabin Solutions, the growth will entail taking full advantage of the space it currently occupies, which was expanded in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "HAECO Cabin Solutions Grows Seating Capability".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.