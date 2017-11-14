Gulf Air’s choice of the CFM Leap-1A engine over the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G for 17 A321neo and 12 A320neo aircraft it has on order is no great surprise given that the carrier already uses CFM56 equipment. The deal is valued at $1.9 billion at list prices and includes a 10-year maintenance agreement, under which CFM guarantees maintenance costs for all of Gulf Air’s Leap-1A engines on a dollar-per-engine-flight-hour basis. By signing the aftermarket contract, Gulf Air joins ...
