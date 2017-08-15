Boeing’s recent revelation that it wants to develop more avionics in-house is getting significant attention for the challenges it could present for existing suppliers. But where many see encroachment, some see opportunity. Rockwell Collins CEO Kelly Ortberg used a recent analyst conference to underscore that Boeing’s planned avionics-manufacturing expansion could open doors for collaboration. Recent comments from Esterline’s top executive suggests that there is ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Growth Opportunity?".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.