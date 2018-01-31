In its 18th annual Fleet & MRO Forecast released on Jan. 25, Oliver Wyman predicts a bright future for the commercial aftermarket with annual aftermarket spend set to increase by a 48% average from this year through to 2028. The commercial MRO industry is valued by the consultancy at $77.4 billion in 2018 and this figure is expected to ascend quickly. In just five years’ time, the MRO segment’s market value will rise to $91.9 billion at a 3.5% compound annual growth rate. By ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Global MRO Spend To Hit $115 Billion By 2028".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.