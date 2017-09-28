Properly tightened and torqued B-nuts are essential to engine fluid lines and hoses on a properly functioning engine. To achieve the right tensions, mechanics need to check the maintenance manual frequently, so the process takes a lot of back and forth away from the engine. To improve this process, GE Aviation has just piloted a process with mechanics using augmented reality. The results: 8-12% efficiency improvements. The six-month pilot program—using Glass Enterprise Edition ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "GE Aviation Successfully Pilots Augmented Reality In Maintenance".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.