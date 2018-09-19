GE Aviation has just announced two new developments for its business in Malaysia. The first is an $80 million investment in GE Engine Services Malaysia (GEESM), which was incorporated in 1997 through a partnership with Malaysia Airlines and developed as a Center of Excellence for CFM56 engines. Under GE’s renewed commitment to the GEESM facility, the aircraft engine services workshop will rent space in Subang under a long-term tenancy agreement with Impeccable Vintage ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "GE Aviation Expands in Malaysia".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.