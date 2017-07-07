Chinese MRO Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Co. (GAMECO) will provide passenger-to-freighter (PTF) aircraft conversion services for Boeing 737 specialist PEMCO World Air Services.

Announced Thursday (July 6), GAMECO will carry out PTF projects on the -700, -400 and -300 variants of the 737 for operators in the Asia-Pacific region.

GAMECO becomes the fifth global PEMCO PTF partner and the third in China, joining China-based STAECO and TAECO, Costa Rica-based Coopesa, and Canada’s KF Aerospace in providing conversion services on behalf of the Florida-based company.

GAMECO general manager Norbert Marx said: “PEMCO is a key player in the conversion market, especially in the Asian-Pacific region, and GAMECO is one of the leading MROs in China. We bring a huge capacity, vast structural experiences and broad capabilities into this partnership.”

PEMCO has added to its PTF offering the past few months and announced its 737-700 FlexCombo and full-freighter conversions programs in April 2017.