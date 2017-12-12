Dave Bijur, Gogo’s SVP, airline accounts, talks to Aviation Week about the company’s new Vision Touch wireless touchscreen IFE and how it is positioned to revolutionize entertainment in the air. The system, which Gogo says will be easy for airlines to install and upgrade, is scheduled to be rolled out in 2018 on Delta’s Bombardier CS100 aircraft.
