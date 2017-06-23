Chorus Aviation Inc. subsidiary Jazz Technical Services has completed the first Extended Service Program (ESP) life-extension modifications on a Bombardier Dash 8 Series 300, performing the work at its MRO facility in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Jazz Technical Services (JTS) was formed in 2016 to offer MRO services on Bombardier Dash 8-series, Q-series and CRJ-series aircraft both to parent carrier Jazz Aviation LP, which is holding company Chorus Aviation's biggest asset, and to third-party customers.

“Our relationship with Bombardier goes back many years and we are proud to be the first operator in the world to conduct the Extended Service Program on Dash 8-300s,” says Colin Copp, Jazz Aviation's president. “I commend our maintenance engineers for this significant achievement.”

The MRO company is due to perform the ESP modification program on at least 18 more Dash 8-300s operated by Jazz Aviation LP. Plans call for JTS to perform all the work at its Halifax MRO facility over the next five years.

Chorus Aviation is the launch customer for Bombardier's Dash 8-300 ESP, which is the first such program for the aircraft type.

Bombardier's Dash 8-300 ESP extends the service life of the aircraft by 50 percent, or approximately 15 years, through the replacement of certain structural and systems components, according to Chorus Aviation.

“The Dash 8-300 aircraft ESP, and the Dash 8-100 aircraft ESP, which was available earlier, extend the economic life of these robust and reliable aircraft for years to come ‒ allowing for enhanced operational value for our long-standing customer, Chorus,” says Todd Young, vice president and general manager, customer services and Q400 aircraft program for Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

Jazz Aviation operates 26 50-seat Dash 8-300s for the Air Canada Express regional-airline network, as well as two on charter operations under the Jazz operating name. The all-Bombardier operator also flies 16 37-seat Dash 8-100s, 44 74-seat Q400s, 11 50-seat CRJ200s, 16 75-seat CRJ705s and five 76-seat CRJ900s for the Air Canada Express network.

Headquartered in Halifax, Chorus Aviation owns Jazz Aviation and North Bay, Ontario-based Voyageur Aviation. The latter company owns both Voyageur Airways Limited and Voyageur Aerotech Inc.

Voyageur Airways Limited generates 70 percent of its revenues from specialized contract-flying operations. The carrier operates medical, logistical and humanitarian flights in Canada and Africa, serving clients which are primarily government entities and international non-governmental organizations. Voyageur Airways operates 18 aircraft, among them eight Bombardier CRJ200LRs and five Dash 8-300s.

Located in North Bay, Voyageur Aerotech Inc. is certified as a Design Approval Organization by Transport Canada. Specializing in engineering and advanced MRO services, the company has developed supplemental type certificates for modifications and improvements to all models of Bombardier regional aircraft. Voyageur Aerotech Inc. represents 25 percent of Voyageur Aviation’s revenues.

Toronto Stock Exchange-listed Chorus Aviation has been leasing the regional aircraft it owns to Jazz for the carrier's Air Canada Express operation since 2009. More recently, the holding company established Chorus Aviation Capital to become a provider of leased regional aircraft and regional-aviation support services globally.