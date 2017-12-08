Freighter-conversion specialist Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) has delivered the first Airbus A330-300 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) to launch customer DHL Express and expects to had over the second of eight firm orders in early 2018. DHL Express SVP, Global Air Fleet Management says the first aircraft will be used in its Asia-Pacific network, "bringing added capacity and increased efficiency to a market where we are seeing dynamic express volume growth.” The express carrier also has 10 ...
