Why did Ukraine International Airlines split off the MRO? An airline’s key business is selling tickets, and there is a global tendency when an airline gets to a certain fleet size, staff and revenue, to look at how to become more effective and efficient. That includes looking at separating non-core activities. Ukraine International Airlines already separated its ground handling services into a 100% owned subsidiary, so we are the second subsidiary—focused on Part 145 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Fast 5: Ukraine International Airlines Spinning Off MRO".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.