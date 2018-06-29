We are half way through 2018. How would you characterize this year so far for MTU Maintenance? In one word, busy. MTU’s MRO network is operating close to capacity limits most days--last year we carried out nearly 1,000 shop visits, which was an all-time high. We still manage but things are getting tight. 2018 looks to be another peak year, with between 5-10% expected to be added in shop visits. To be prepared for this growth, we’ve needed to be sufficiently prepared by ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Fast 5: MTU Looks To Grow Capacity In A Busy Engine Segment".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.