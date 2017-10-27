As MRO Holdings’ compliance officer, how do you oversee Flightstar Aircraft Services, Aeroman and TechOps Mexico and how that all works? First and foremost, the question has always been, are we going to standardize everything? And the answer has always been no; we’re not about standardization. We’re not about taking away the individual identity because each facility has such a strong brand of its own. It doesn’t make sense. For instance, Google was just bought out, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Fast 5: MRO Holdingsâ€™ Approach To Safety Improvements Across Its Network".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.