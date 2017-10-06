The collapse of Monarch Airlines and its travel division created a bad situation that resulted in many job losses. Do you foresee a brighter future for the now standalone engineering and maintenance business? As a standalone MRO, we are now masters of our destiny able to make our own decisions. We are already doing just that solely as an engineering business and not as a division of the airline group. Over time, this will have its benefits. The good news for us is that our shareholders are ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Fast 5: Monarch Aircraft Engineering Looks To Growth In Post-Airline Era".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.