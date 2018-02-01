What types of lessons learned from your experience at Boeing are you bringing to ATS? Everything from developing strategic direction to the ability to execute on a plan. I was most recently on the 737 down in Renton, and that’s a place where you work hard in a very cross-functional team to build your plan of where you’re going, execute on that plan, and help each other to achieve it. I’m bringing lessons like knowing the importance of developing and building leaders for the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Fast 5: Implementing Operations Excellence At ATS".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.