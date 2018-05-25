Heico has made six acquisitions in the past 12 months—the latest of which is Flight Critical Aerospace’s ELT product line. What is your acquisition strategy for the next 12 months—what are you seeking? Heico is an experienced acquirer. This was our 69th acquisition since 1997. Most of the companies we acquire continue to operate as separate, stand-alone, autonomous businesses with their original leadership teams. We bring them into the Heico family, whereby we can assist ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Fast 5: Heico’s Eric Mendelson on Acquisitions".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.