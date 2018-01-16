As a member of EASA, the UK falls under the European regulator's reciprocal agreement with the FAA. Once the UK leaves the EU, and so EASA, old bilateral agreements with the U.S. will buffer the rest of the aviation industry, but not repair stations, threatening their maintenance work on and supply of spare parts to U.S. aircraft. Informal negotiations between the U.S. and UK have taken place, but the UK government has been slow to make any concrete decisions. An FAA source close to the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Urges UK Action On Repair Station Status".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.