FAA has released a draft of an updated advisory circular (AC) for developing and maintaining a reliability program as part of a Continuous Airworthiness Maintenance Program (CAMP). The draft AC, a complete revamp of the most recent version released in March 1978, integrates now-common standards for developing reliability programs that are not in the current AC. Among them: Maintenance Steering Group-3 (MSG-3) process, how a reliability program fits into a Continuing Analysis and Surveillance ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Taking Comments On Updated Reliability Program Guidance".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.