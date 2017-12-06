Printed headline: Fabricated Facts The FAA recently responded to a request for legal interpretation after a repair station’s local flight standards district office refused to approve its fabrication quality control system. According to the requester, the local office rejected the idea that a repair station can fabricate replacement parts when those parts are available from the type certificate holder. Under Title 14 the Code of Federal Regulations §21.9(a)(6), repair stations can ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Reasserts Repair Station Ability To Fabricate Replacement Articles".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.