Following a notice of proposed rulemaking published last September, the FAA issued an airworthiness directive (AD) mandating shorter life limits for certain Rolls-Royce AE 3007A and 3007C model turbofan engine fan wheels. It was thereafter promptly adopted by EASA. The directive was prompted by manufacturer tests that revealed “higher stress than previously calculated in the aft retainer flange scallop of the fan wheel, part number 23061670.” As a result, Rolls-Royce issued Alert ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA, EASA Adopt New Life Limits For Rolls Turbofan Engine Fan Wheels".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.