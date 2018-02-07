In a step furthering the FAA’s new compliance philosophy, the agency published guidance encouraging voluntary disclosure for violations of anti-drug and alcohol misuse prevention (D&A) programs regulated by Part 120. Employers and contractors are eligible to participate in the voluntary disclosure reporting program (VDRP). Eligible notifications will disclose an inadvertent violation within 24 hr. of a discovery that has been promptly addressed. The program is run outside the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Advisory Facilitates Drug, Alcohol Violation Voluntary Disclosure".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.