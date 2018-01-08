Modern data-driven maintenance requires that data can be entered and displayed wherever techs and engineers are, in hangars, on the tarmac, in offices or even on travel or in remote locations. The best MRO software has thus been emphasizing mobility on a variety of personal devices. MRO software-maker Rusada launched the latest version of its Envision application in 2017. This nGen version gives users a simpler and easier-to-use interface for accessing and managing information, while ...
