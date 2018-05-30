The original manufacturers’ share of the commercial engine fleet over the next five years will be responsible for 92% of the engine MRO demand, led by CFM International, General Electric and Rolls-Royce. Source: 2018 Commercial Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast, Aviation Week Network. For more information, please see http://pages.aviationweek.com/2018forecast
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Engine MRO Demand - Top 5 Engine OEM: 2018-22".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.