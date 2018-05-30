The original manufacturers’  share of the commercial engine fleet over the next five years will be responsible for 92% of the engine MRO demand, led by CFM International, General Electric and Rolls-Royce. Source: 2018 Commercial Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast, Aviation Week Network.  For more information, please see http://pages.aviationweek.com/2018forecast

THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS

You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Engine MRO Demand - Top 5 Engine OEM: 2018-22".

 

Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

 

Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.

Already registered? here.