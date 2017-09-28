Over the next decade, the worldwide engine maintenance demand will reach a value of over $294 billion. The geographic leader is North America, accounting for over $70 Billion of the ten year global demand.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Engine MRO Demand by Regions: 2017-26".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.