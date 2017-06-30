SIA Engineering Philippines (SIAEP) has been named an E-Jet authorized service center by Embraer.

SIAEP, a joint venture between SIA Engineering Company and Philippine low-cost airline Cebu Pacific, will now service all types of the E-Jet family, comprised of E170s, E175s, E190s and E195 aircraft.

Johann Bordais, president and CEO, Embraer Services and Support, said the authorization comes after SIAEP’s efforts to enhancing its service and support solutions for operators in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Given their experience, we believe that E-Jets operators will see value in their proposition,” he said.

SIAEC's executive vice president operations Ivan Neo said SIAEP's appointment as an Embraer authorized service center will further strengthen its position and enhance its capabilities as a narrowbody MRO in the region.

“This is part of SIAEC Group's strategy to increase our overall capabilities, which will expand our customer base and offer competitive solutions to E-Jets operators in Asia Pacific,” he said.

Embraer said there are around 1,300 E-Jets operating globally, with an estimated 150 of the jets in service through the Asia-Pacific and China regions.