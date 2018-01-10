New technologies can pose problems for regulators. If a technical capability or system wasn’t foreseen during the design of a rule, it can be tempting to over-complicate the existing regulatory framework in order to compensate for its arrival. Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are one example of this. In its first UAS rulemaking, focused on “small” systems, the FAA faced the challenge of reconciling the ability of a remote operator on the ground to navigate a drone overhead ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Embracing Drones and 3D Printing In The Regulatory Framework".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.