Eirtech Aviation Services has designed and manufactured a cargo loading system (CLS) cover for Airbus A320 Family aircraft that the company says will provide a safer surface for bulk loading of passenger luggage and cargo. Composed of lightweight aluminum cover panels, the system cover is installed over the existing CLS to provide a flat cargo floor, which is a safer for baggage handlers to walk on and prevents luggage from potential damage when placed directly onto the CLS. The company says ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Eirtech Aviation Develops Cargo Loading System Cover For A320 Family Aircraft".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.