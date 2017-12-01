Power management company Eaton is expanding the duct and tube repair portion of its aerospace business by adding additional capability for more complex repairs. The company says the new repair service can provide 50% or more in cost reductions. Through the new service, customers can send Eaton a damaged duct or tube and it will be evaluated, repaired and tested in 15 days or less. If a repair is too complex to complete in 15 days, the company’s exchange program will provide a spare ...
