EasyJet's plans to integrate its Air Berlin assets and new Berlin-Tegel Airport base into its operation include transitioning up to 25 Airbus A320s from wet leases to dry leases throughout most of 2018, with the pace driven by how quickly it can reconfigure aircraft and train flight crews, airline CFO Andrew Findlay says. "We will launch the flying program using wet leases," Findlay told analysts on a recent earnings call. "We'll simultaneously recruit and train crew and prepare dry leased ...
