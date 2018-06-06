Operating an all-Airbus fleet set to surpass 300 aircraft, EasyJet is one of Europe’s largest airlines and has one of the more unique operating models on the continent. Despite in-sourcing some areas of its maintenance, EasyJet still outsourcing an estimated 90% of its maintenance needs and the size of its fleet is a major factor when looking for a maintenance provider to partner with. “The sheer size of our fleet, which will soon surpass 300 aircraft, is in itself a significant ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EasyJet Looks At Partnerships, Technologies".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.