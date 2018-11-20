North America and Western Europe are the world’s most mature and established MRO segments, home to a large volume of airline fleets with a high concentration of technical expertise to support them. Data from Aviation Week’s 2019 MRO Fleet & Forecast suggests that the traditional order won’t change too much over the next 10 years, however it will be Western Europe set to generate the highest level of demand. From 2019 to 2028, Western Europe will generate an estimated ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Eastern Promise".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.