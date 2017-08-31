The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), citing the need to raise industry awareness of suspected unapproved parts (SUPs), has unveiled a list of unresolved SUPs cases and plans to keep it updated. The list, located at https://www.easa.europa.eu/easa-and-you/aircraft-products/suspected-unapproved-parts, contains new cases from August 24. Eventually, EASA plans to centralize all unresolved SUPs information on the site, including alerts published in its Safety Publications Tool, which ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EASA To Track, Publicize Unapproved Parts Cases".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.