The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued an airworthiness directive (AD) mandating that operators conduct an on-ground power cycle at least every 149 hr. of continuous power-up. AD 2017-0129 was issued in response to reports of communication loss between avionics systems and networks. According to EASA, “different consequences have been observed and reported by operators, from redundancy loss to complete loss of a specific function hosted on common remote data concentrator and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EASA Orders Periodic Reset Of A350 Internal Clock".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.