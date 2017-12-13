The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has mandated Rolls-Royce-recommended interval reductions on Trent 700 low-pressure (LP) compressor blade inspections based on "further analysis" by the OEM that necessitates the change. The new inspection interval is 1,200 cycles, half of what was mandated in a 2016 airworthiness directive (AD). "Since that AD was issued, the results of further analysis determined that the inspection threshold must be further reduced," EASA notes in an AD effective ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EASA Mandates New, Lower Trent 700 Blade-check Interval".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.