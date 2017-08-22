European regulator EASA has certified Rolls-Royce’s forthcoming Trent 1000 TEN engine. The engine type, which incorporates technologies from in-service engines such as the Trent XWB, will power all variants of the Boeing 787. The full flight certification, announced by Rolls-Royce on Aug. 18, came after the first Trent 1000s were delivered to Boeing’s assembly lines in Seattle in May 2017. The engine’s entry into service is expected sometime before the end of this ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EASA Certifies Trent 1000 Ten Engine".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.