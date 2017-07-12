Delta TechOps, the maintenance division of Delta Air Lines, has signed a new 12-year agreement worth $750 million to service CF6-80A and CF6-80C2 engines operated by the airline subsidiaries of Air Transport Services Group (ATSG).

The GE Aviation-manufactured turbofan engine, among the most mature in operation today, is used to power ATSG’s fleet of Boeing 767 aircraft.

Carriers covered as part of the contract include ATSG-owned cargo specialists ABX Air, Air Transport International and Cargo Aircraft Management.

The latest contract extends a partnership between Atlanta-based Delta TechnOps and ATSG which goes back more than 20 years.

“Our vast experience operating and supporting the world’s largest B767 fleet makes us a perfect fit to support ATSG and their growing fleet, said Jack Arehart, president of MRO Services at Delta TechOps. “ATSG has been a great customer and we look forward to continuing to support them for many years to come.”