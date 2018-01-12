Delta Air Lines has boosted maintenance spending on some of its older narrowbodies to help bridge the gap to anticipated deliveries of the airline's Bombardier C Series aircraft, the airline says. "With the mitigation of the C Series delay that we've seen, we've got a bit more work to do on the existing fleet versus expecting that the new aircraft [are] going to deliver for the summer schedule," CFO Paul Jacobsen told analysts on a January 11 earnings call. Delta has 75 CS100s on order, but ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Delta Boosts MD-88 MRO Spending As C Series Delays Loom".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.