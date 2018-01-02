Pavel Haleš, chairman of Czech Airlines Technics, is looking for steady growth in maintenance demand in 2018, especially for narrowbody aircraft, largely due to prolonged operation of older aircraft. “We see this trend already as modifications and refurbishments of passenger cabins are becoming more frequent,” Haleš notes. Base maintenance accounts for over half of CSAT revenue. The company’s strategy is to develop base maintenance and offer complex ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "CSAT Relies On Recruiting Partnerships To Continue Expansion".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.