The continuing shift to electronic management of MRO and other data has attracted another ambitious company. Version 1.0 of CrossConsense’s Crossmos electronic technical logbook has completed 70,000 flights and logged 140,000 complaints over a year on its launch customer, Swiss International’s fleet, and will be developed further in consultation with several other airlines, including members of the Lufthansa Group, according to Axel Christ, vice president of development.

In pilot mode, Crossmos lets pilots log defects or problems easily, with templates that request additional data in a standard form. The structured fault data can easily pass in Spec 2000, Chapter 17 format to back-end maintenance and other systems. Crossmos integrates now with AMOS and SAP software used by Swiss, but developers can build interfaces for any other Spec 2000-compliant software.

The MRO mode of Crossmos gives techs even more extensive data on aircraft and needed repairs.

Defects can also be entered on Crossmos by aircraft data systems or by cabin crew using the cabin-client version of the ELB. Mechanics at third-party MROs can access the fault data as registered users with their own passwords. And the application can pull data in from Minimum Equipment Lists and Electronic Flight Bags.

Crossmos is now available on iPads but will work on other devices and operating system in future. It works both on and offline and can back up data on both onboard devices and on ground servers. The cabin device for Crossmos can be used to replace the pilot device if the latter fails. “It keeps data safe and secure, no data can be lost even if you are offline,” Christ stresses. And the application works for any aircraft fleet.

Version 2.0, due out soon, will improve the page flow, data templates and process for synchronizing Crossmos with back-end MRO systems. It will also offer web-based training in use of Crossmos. Version 3.0 will enable entry of more data and make Crossmos installable on aircraft servers.

Udo Stapf, CEO of the Frankfurt-based CrossConsense, emphasizes that in one year of use across Swiss’s entire fleet, Crossmos experienced no outages or data losses. And backups are very flexible. “Every airline has a different back-up strategy, on tablet PCs or other devices,” Stapf notes, “We follow your backup strategy.” And Crossmos’s self-service portal allows users to reset any lost passwords easily themselves.

The software runs on all classes of EFBs, whether built into aircraft or free-standing.