Printed headline: Training Day As the impending shortage of aviation maintenance technicians (AMT) looms, a staggering 82% of respondents in ARSA’s 2017 member survey reported difficulty finding qualified technical workers. According to The Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA), an estimated 11,000 technical position vacancies at U.S. repair stations has translated to $2 billion in lost revenue annually. The issue will become even more critical over the next decade as an aging ...
