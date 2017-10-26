Printed headline: Advanced Aftermarket The Boeing 787 family’s versatility is changing airline planning strategies. Carriers are using the twin-engine aircraft on a variety of routes, from low-cost transatlantic hops to ultra-long-range connections between global hubs. Airlines also are using the aircraft’s combination of moderate capacity, long range and low seat-mile costs to bypass hubs, as routes to smaller cities such as Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Composites Keep 787s Flying Like Nothing Before It".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.