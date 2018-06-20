Comac’s ARJ21 aircraft will be getting a new Real Time Monitoring System (RTMS) from Teledyne Controls. A recently-announced partnership between the Chinese aircraft manufacturer and the aircraft data specialist will see the ARJ21 equipped with Teledyne Controls’ Real-time Monitoring Unit (RTMU) once it is certified and ready for installation, which is expected in either Q3 or Q4 of this year. Richard Huang, Teledyne Controls’ director of marketing and sales for the Asia ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Comac ARJ21 Will Feature Teledyneâ€™s Real Time Monitoring System".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.