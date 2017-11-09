GA Telesis Engine Services (GATES) is seeing an uptick in GE CF6-80C2 MRO. Two factors contributing to it are the engine’s number-four bearing compartment leakage issue and that the “Amazon platform has put some pressure" on the market, says Basil Papayoti, president of Helsinki-based GATES. “The CF6 market is very active.” While the CF6 market is brisk, GATES, which added CFM56-7B MRO capability last year to its existing -5B services, has seen more CFM56 work so ...
