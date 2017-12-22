A number of new aircraft and engine types are flooding into the Middle Eastern fleets. Do you think JAC will ever position itself to compete for work with new aircraft types such as the 737MAX and A320neo? Our current strategic goal is to expand our capabilities to include 737NG and A320 family aircraft. After we successfully achieve this growth, our next target will be to expand to servicing newer aircraft types such as the 737MAX and A320neo. JAC repairs mature engine types such as the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Capability Growth On The Cards At Jordanian MRO".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.