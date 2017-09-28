Moves by the U.S. to slap a 219% tariff on the import of Bombardier C Series aircraft have provoked howls of protest and talk of retaliation in Canada and the UK, where the aircraft are made. Bombardier employs about 4,000 people in its Northern Ireland factory, which manufactures the CSeries’ wings, and British ministers have suggested that Boeing could lose out on UK defense contracts if the tariffs are confirmed. Of course, that is a big ‘if’; the U.S. Commerce ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "C-Series Tariff Sours Relationships For Scant Gain".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.