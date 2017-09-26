British Airways (BA), citing the emissions benefits of the new, battery-powered machines, has deployed five remote-controlled tugs at London Heathrow's Terminal 5 (T5), replacing manned, diesel-powered tugs. Working with the airport, BA put the Mototok push-back devices in service last month. Configured to service Airbus narrowobdies, the tugs are operated via a remote control. The devices feature fully programmable speeds, braking curves, initial torques and over-steering ...
