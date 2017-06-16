Bombardier has appointed Michael Ryan as president of its Aerostructures and Engineering Services division, succeeding the retiring Jean Séguin.

Ryan, who will begin in the role on July 1, was previously vice president and general manager of the aircraft manufacturer’s Belfast aerostructures facility.

In Northern Ireland, he oversaw the design, development and production ramp-up of across multiple Bombardier aircraft programs.

Ryan will report directly to Bombardier president and CEO Alain Bellemare, who cited “strong leadership skills, a deep aerospace industry experience and track record” as factors behind his promotion.

Bellemare also paid tribute to Ryan’s predecessor Séguin, who leaves the company after 36 years. “Jean has been instrumental in transforming Bombardier’s product portfolio and improving the efficiency of our operations,” he said.