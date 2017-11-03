Structures specialist Spirit AeroSystems doesn't expect to become an MRO powerhouse, but the company's agreement to sell spare parts to Boeing could see it grow its nascent aftermarket business as its OEM partner chases a much-bigger piece of the services pie "As we go forward, we actually expect with Boeing's focus on the service business, the sale of those spare parts should actually go up," says Spirit President and CEO Tom Gentile. "So we're quite confident with our position." Spirit's ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing's Services Push Could Boost Spare-sales Volume, Sprit Says".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.